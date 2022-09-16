Police Arrest One Of Europe's 'Biggest Money Launderers'

By Tom Fish (September 16, 2022, 12:33 PM BST) -- Police in Spain have arrested a man described as a "high-value" member of a notorious gang who reportedly helped criminals clean €200 million ($199 million) in 18 months using a centuries-old banking system, the European Union's law enforcement agency has said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS