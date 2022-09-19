'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed Gets Murder Conviction Vacated

By Hailey Konnath (September 19, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Maryland state judge on Monday vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case drew national attention after it was highlighted in the podcast "Serial," ordering Syed's immediate release and granting him a new trial in light of revelations that former prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS