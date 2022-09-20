'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Tells Artist To Keep Paws Off His Music

By Lauren Berg (September 19, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Joe Exotic — the main attraction in Netflix's "Tiger King" and who is incarcerated for the attempted murder-for-hire of big cat conservationist Carole Baskin — accused the artist whose music is featured in the docuseries of stealing his contractual rights to the songs, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Florida federal court....

