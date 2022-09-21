Medical Device Biz Denied H-2B Bid To Hire Software Engineer

By Rae Ann Varona (September 21, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appellate board has sided with the department's decision to deny a medical device company's bid to sponsor a foreign software engineer, saying the business did not back why an American applicant could not meet requirements through on-the-job training....

