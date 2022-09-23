Calif. Jewelers' COVID-19 Coverage Suit Tossed

By Elizabeth Daley (September 23, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-area jewelry stores were the latest businesses to have their case for COVID-19 loss coverage tossed by a California federal court judge who found, like many others before him, that the virus does not cause physical damage needed to trigger coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS