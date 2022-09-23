BREAKING: Jury Says LabCorp Owes $272M For Infringing Prenatal Test IP

By Andrew Karpan (September 23, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Waco, Texas, found on Friday afternoon that LabCorp, one of the largest chains of clinical lab providers in the world, owes more than $272 million to a small Maryland biotech business for willfully infringing a patent covering a method of testing for genetic disorders during pregnancy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS