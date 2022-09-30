Casablanca Hotel Owner Says Mgr. Co. Must Pay $60M Award

By Joyce Hanson (September 30, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A luxury hotel in Casablanca is resisting efforts by its former manager to escape liability for a nearly $60 million arbitral award, arguing in Delaware federal court that the manager's parent exercised direct control over its Moroccan subsidiary and used the unit as an alter ego....

