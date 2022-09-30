'Stooges' Great-Grandson In Viacom Case Says He's Broke

By Pete Brush (September 30, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A purportedly cash-strapped screenwriter who describes himself as the great-grandson of Three Stooges comedian Moe Howard was assigned court-appointed defense counsel Friday ahead of his Manhattan trial on charges that he faked emails in his now-dismissed $50 million suit against Viacom Inc....

