Defunct Staffing Biz Sues Healthcare Provider For Unpaid VAT

By Silvia Martelli (October 11, 2022, 3:24 PM BST) -- A failed staffing agency has sued a healthcare provider to recover £355,000 ($393,000) of unpaid value-added tax on the doctor staffing it provided, saying it wrongly believed it was exempt under previous case law from the obligation to pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS