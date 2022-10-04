Georgia-Pacific Sued Over Wash. Paper Mill Cleanup

By Greg Lamm (October 4, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Georgia-Pacific LLC should be responsible for environmental cleanup at a Washington paper mill that was sold more than three decades ago, Nippon Paper Industries USA said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington federal court, accusing the fellow papermaker of violating an asset purchase agreement for the mill....

