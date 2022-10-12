Italian Publisher Settles With Financier Over Vatican Stories

By Joanne Faulkner (October 12, 2022, 12:39 PM BST) -- The publisher of Italy's largest-selling newspaper has agreed to pay a "substantial sum" to end an English libel suit brought by a businessman over stories linking him to a London property deal that is at the heart of a Vatican investment scandal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS