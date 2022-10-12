Credit Suisse Says Banker's £66M Suit 'Contradicts' Case Law

By Joanne Faulkner (October 12, 2022, 6:58 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Credit Suisse told an appeals court Wednesday they do not owe compensation to a former investment banker after he was convicted on espionage charges while working in Romania, saying the bank should not be expected to cover losses arising from conduct outside normal business practices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS