Trump Election 'Scheme' Atty Hit With N.Y. Ethics Complaint

By Dave Simpson (October 12, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign is the subject of an ethics complaint filed in New York state court on Wednesday by a group of attorneys who allege he was the "mastermind" behind aspects of a "scheme" attempting to overturn the election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS