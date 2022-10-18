EU Tightens Control Over Energy Market Regulation

By Alex Davidson (October 18, 2022, 4:30 PM BST) -- The European Union's securities watchdog said Tuesday it is strengthening its cooperation with an agency that monitors wholesale markets in electricity and gas to combat market abuse in trading across related products and derivatives, amid energy crisis price volatility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS