'Bitter Cocktail' Fuels 14% Car Insurance Price Rise, Data Says

By Joel Poultney (October 20, 2022, 4:59 PM BST) -- Comprehensive car insurance premiums are rising as consumers feel the impact of new pricing regulations and the "bitter cocktail" of increasing cost pressures insurers have not been able to absorb, an online comparison site reported Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS