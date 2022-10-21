Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barclays Faces £50M Fine For 'Reckless' 2008 Capital Hike

By Joel Poultney (October 21, 2022, 11:12 AM BST) -- Barclays faces a fine of £50 million ($56 million) over arrangements it made with Qatari investors when raising fresh capital during the 2008 financial crisis, the Financial Conduct Authority said Friday, saying the bank's conduct at the time was "reckless and lacked integrity."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!