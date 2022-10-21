SmileDirect Says Calif. Dental Board Can't Delay Trial

By Matthew Perlman (October 21, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub told a California federal court that the addition of new attorneys is no reason to delay a scheduled May trial on claims that members of the state's dental board waged a harassment campaign aimed at stifling competition from the clear teeth aligner company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS