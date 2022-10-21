NJ Justices To Probe Whether Candidates May Accept Bribes

By Bill Wichert (October 21, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Friday agreed to dig into whether the state's bribery statute covers illicit payments to unelected political candidates whose electoral aspirations fall short, as the justices revived a former state assemblyman's bid to toss an indictment alleging he accepted a $10,000 bribe from a tax attorney....

