UK Soldier Loses Injury Suit Over 'Exaggerated' Claims

By Alex Baldwin (October 24, 2022, 7:03 PM BST) -- A London judge has rejected a soldier's £2.9 million ($3.3 million) suit seeking compensation from the Ministry of Defence for injuries he sustained during training, ruling that he is not entitled to any damages because he exaggerated his symptoms....

