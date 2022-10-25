Pinsent Masons-Led North Sea Biz Confirms London Flotation

By Tom Fish (October 25, 2022, 12:47 PM BST) -- North Sea oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy Ltd. said on Tuesday that it is going ahead with its planned initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, in a listing guided by Pinsent Masons LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS