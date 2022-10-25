Littler Acquires Zurich Boutique To Enter Swiss Market

By Xiumei Dong (October 25, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has continued its European expansion by acquiring an employment law practice in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm announced Tuesday, making it the employment and labor law firm's 29th office on the Continent following its Denmark launch last month....

