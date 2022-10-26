SD Tribe Seeks Emergency Funds Amid 'Public Safety Crisis'

By Caleb Symons (October 26, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe in South Dakota has escalated its lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of failing to fund adequate law enforcement services on its reservation, telling a judge that more federal aid is needed immediately to curb a "public safety crisis" that recently included five suspicious deaths, possibly murders....

