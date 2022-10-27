Finance Advice Biz Merger Scuppers Owner's Pay Claims

By Ashish Sareen (October 27, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- A financial adviser is not entitled to claim for unfair dismissal or statutory redundancy pay because his employment did not run continuously when he sold his business to another company and worked for it as an employee, a tribunal has ruled....

