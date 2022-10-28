Former DOJ Attys Say Graham Should Face Grand Jury

By Jimmy Hoover (October 28, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A group of former U.S. Department of Justice attorneys told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that Sen. Lindsey Graham should face a Georgia grand jury about whether he pressured state election officials to throw out lawful ballots to help former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS