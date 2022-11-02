BigLaw Firms To Bankroll 1-Year Fellows For NYC Partnership

By Aebra Coe (November 2, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Eight large law firms have signed on to take part in a new fellowship program launched Wednesday by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in which the firms will pay associates to spend a year working in various governmental departments at no cost to the city....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS