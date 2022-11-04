​​​​​​​Constellation Unit Can't Exit Hard Seltzer TM Suit Early

By Jasmin Jackson (November 4, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rebuffed a Constellation unit's bid for an early win in a trademark suit brought against it by a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA over hard seltzer, ruling that he wasn't convinced that the disputed product falls within their sublicensing agreement....

