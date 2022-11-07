Trump Org. Appeals Monitorship, Says It May 'Grind To A Halt'

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 7, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- Donald Trump on Monday sought to halt and overturn a New York judge's order to install a monitor over the Trump Organization, claiming the state overreached by tying up "nearly $5 billion in assets" during its attorney general's $250 million fraud lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS