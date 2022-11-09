Dems Hold Ill. High Court Majority With Rochford Win

By Lauraann Wood (November 9, 2022, 2:04 AM EST) -- Democrats maintained their Illinois Supreme Court majority as voters on Tuesday appeared to select at least one of the party's candidates to sit on the high court bench in districts Democratic lawmakers redrew earlier this year. ...

