Lead Counsel Tapped In Social Media Multidistrict Litigation

By Emily Field (November 10, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tapped Seeger Weiss LLP partner Chris Seeger and Lexi Hazam of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP as lead counsel in consolidated litigation alleging that addictive algorithms used by social media platforms targeted adolescents and caused mental health problems....

