FTX Files For Bankruptcy After Stunning Collapse In Value

By Vince Sullivan (November 11, 2022, 2:53 PM GMT) -- The world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware court Friday with at least $10 billion in liabilities after failing to secure enough new liquidity to offset a stunning collapse in value, becoming the latest platform to succumb to volatility in the cryptocurrency market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS