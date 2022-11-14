Oscar-Winning Writer's Rape Verdict Raised To $10M

By Rachel Scharf (November 14, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Manhattan jury said Monday that Hollywood writer and director Paul Haggis must pay $2.5 million in punitive damages for raping a publicist in his SoHo apartment in 2013, bringing the total civil judgment to $10 million....

