Cisco, Juniper Get PTAB To Ax Brazos Network IP

By Jasmin Jackson (November 17, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has axed all challenged claims in network patents held by Brazos Licensing and Development that have been asserted against Cisco and Juniper Networks in parallel suits in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's courtroom, finding that they are obvious or anticipated by prior art....

