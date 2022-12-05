Real Estate Co. Not Covered For Renovation Suit, Insurer Says

By Hope Patti (December 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- A real estate management company isn't entitled to coverage for a suit alleging it mismanaged renovations at a Los Angeles apartment complex, a State Farm unit told a California federal court, saying the company was aware of the potential claim but failed to disclose that on its policy application....

