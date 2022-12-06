CMA Voices Worries Over $111M Hearing Implants Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (December 6, 2022, 11:07 AM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust authority said Tuesday that the $111 million bid by Cochlear, an Australian maker of hearing implants, for Oticon Medical could lead to higher prices for the National Health Service and lower quality for patients who rely on the devices....

