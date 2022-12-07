High Street Directors Banned Over COVID Loan Misconduct

By Alex Baldwin (December 7, 2022, 12:44 PM GMT) -- Two bosses of restaurant and fashion businesses in central England have been banned from acting as company directors for 19 years in total after the Insolvency Service unearthed evidence of financial misconduct tied to the government's COVID-19 business loans....

