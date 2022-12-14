Lenovo Fights To Invalidate InterDigital 4G Patent On Appeal

By Sophia Dourou (December 14, 2022, 6:30 PM GMT) -- Lenovo asked an appeals court Wednesday to find an InterDigital patent for technology used in 4G is invalid, arguing an earlier judge took the wrong approach in deciding whether the invention would be obvious given earlier technical developments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS