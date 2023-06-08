BREAKING: Justices Allow Private Suits Under Fed. Nursing Home Law

By Y. Peter Kang (June 8, 2023, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a nursing home resident does indeed have a private right of action under the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act, in a suit accusing an Indiana care facility of negligently giving a resident psychotropic drugs and trying to transfer him without the family's consent....

