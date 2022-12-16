$2.6M Sex Harassment Win Tossed Over Hearsay Concerns

By Grace Elletson (December 16, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge axed a $2.6 million damages award and ordered a new trial in a dental hygienist's sexual harassment suit, ruling she too often relied on inadmissible hearsay to support her claims that a supervisor propositioned her and others for sex....

