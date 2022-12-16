Defendants Take £1.5B Danish Tax Fraud Suit To Top UK Court

By Richard Crump (December 16, 2022, 9:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's top court will decide whether Denmark can sue approximately 100 defendants in England, in the latest challenge to the European country's efforts to claw back its losses from an alleged tax trading fraud that swindled its treasury out of £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion)....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS