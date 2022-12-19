Jazz Pharma Asks Fed Circ. To Reverse Orange Book Delisting

By Jasmin Jackson (December 19, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. has urged the Federal Circuit to undo a federal injunction forcing it to delist a narcolepsy drug-related patent from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Orange Book, a database of patented drugs, arguing that the district judge misinterpreted the claimed method and federal listing requirements....

