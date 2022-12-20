3 Firms Drive $1.53B Sale Of Veoneer Biz To Magna

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 20, 2022, 12:44 PM EST) -- Canadian auto parts producer Magna International announced on Tuesday that it will purchase Veoneer's Active Safety business from investment firm SSW Partners, in a $1.53 billion cash transaction helmed by three firms and meant to bolster Magna's self-driving technology portfolio....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS