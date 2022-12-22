Defamatory Articles Accuse Financier Of Looting Vatican Funds

By Richard Crump (December 22, 2022, 6:53 PM GMT) -- Readers of defamatory news articles run by an Italian publisher would think that Raffaele Mincione could be guilty of "plundering and looting" the assets of the Vatican, a London judge ruled on Thursday in the first stage of the Italian financier's High Court defamation trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS