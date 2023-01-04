'Poorest' Atty Performance Triggers Ethics Referral

By Andrew Strickler (January 3, 2023, 4:05 PM EST) -- After what he called "the poorest performance by an attorney" he has seen in a dozen years on the bench, a Chicago federal judge concluded that a plaintiffs lawyer with a history of "deficient representation" should face a disciplinary probe and potential disbarment from the district court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS