Insurers Escape Coverage Of NJ Banquet Hall Shooting

By Ganesh Setty (January 3, 2023, 5:51 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court allowed Harford Mutual Insurance Co. and Firstline National Insurance Co. to rescind policies they issued to restaurant owners seeking coverage for a shooting at a banquet hall in 2017, finding the owners failed to disclose the existence of the banquet hall in their insurance applications....

