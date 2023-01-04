6th Circ. Sinks Ohio Atty's NBA Agent Dreams

By Eric Heisig (January 3, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- A previously suspended Cleveland attorney who sued the NBA and the players union after he was denied the ability to become an agent has lost his appeal, with the Sixth Circuit saying he failed to state a viable antitrust claim....

