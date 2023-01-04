'Critical' Offer Key To Mass. Vets Home Case, Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (January 4, 2023, 1:23 PM EST) -- A hospital's purported offer to take in residents from an understaffed Massachusetts soldiers' home as COVID-19 ravaged its elderly population is "critical" to answering if prosecutors can advance elder neglect charges against the nursing home's top leaders, state high court justices said Wednesday....

