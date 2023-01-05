Plaintiff Says Co., Execs Can't Share Reed Smith Lawyers

By Matthew Santoni (January 5, 2023, 12:50 PM EST) -- A minority shareholder in a Pittsburgh-area health benefits administration company says Reed Smith LLP can't simultaneously represent the company and the majority shareholders she accuses of wrongdoing in a derivative lawsuit, especially after the defendants brought counterclaims against her, her attorney argued in Pennsylvania state court Thursday....

