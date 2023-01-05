Goldman Sachs Settles Claims It Got Ex-Employee Fired Again

By Elaine Briseño (January 5, 2023, 6:23 PM EST) -- Investment bank Goldman Sachs reached a settlement on Thursday with a former employee who sued the firm for allegedly getting him fired from another job, agreeing to pay him an undisclosed amount just two days after a New York federal judge ordered the two sides into arbitration....

