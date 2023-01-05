'Power' Plaintiff Told Not To Expect A 'Gazillion' Dollars

By Pete Brush (January 5, 2023, 4:14 PM EST) -- A Michigan man who claims the television crime drama "Power" defamed him by harmfully embellishing his life story agreed Thursday to settlement talks with Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. after a Manhattan federal judge said he should be ready to compromise....

