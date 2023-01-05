IP Forecast: Big Tech's Fintiv Fight Heads To Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (January 5, 2023, 8:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit will hear arguments from some of the biggest names in the tech field that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges don't have the power to reject patent challenges based on co-pending infringement suits in federal courts. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week....

